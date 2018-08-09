BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, August 9
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the first quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 3 July 2018, has been set at 1.289950, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.868444 pence per share (USD dividend 7.57 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 23 August 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 13 July 2018).
9 August 2018
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639