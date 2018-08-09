

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unit Corp. (UNT) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $5.79 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $9.06 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Unit Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.28 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $203.30 million from $170.58 million last year.



Unit Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.28 Mln. vs. $3.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $203.30 Mln vs. $170.58 Mln last year.



