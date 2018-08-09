Fncrowd.com, a Professional Network solely focused on Financial Services has been launched by a trio of former Investment Bankers Jon Carp, Ahmed Alsaleh and Malcolm Ford. The online community is for individuals in Asset Management, Corporates, Investment Banking, Private Equity, VC, Wealth Management among others. Website: https://www.fncrowd.com / App Stores: Fncrowd

"The industry is in need of a smaller and specialist network for business and career opportunities, Fncrowd.com has many exciting and unique features, which will greatly help the sector." says Carp. Alsaleh added "The uptake and feedback has been excellent. Many share our views in requiring a focused community, we now have users downloading the app and signing up on a daily basis. We will be hosting our first networking event by the end of the year, followed by role specific events next year."

Founders:

Jon Carp Jon has 36 years of experience of working in Financial Markets. Starting his career working for Cazenove. He subsequently spent 12 years working for Pont Data and Reuters. In 2000, Jon joined Cheuvreux where he established and ran the Electronic Trading team for Europe. Jon left Cheuvreux in 2013 to join Societe Generale Newedge in Prime Brokerage before deciding in 2015 to follow his interest within FinTech.

Ahmed Alsaleh Ahmed started his career at TradingScreen in 2005, where he worked between London and New York in Sales. In 2008, he joined the Electronic Trading Sales team at Merrill Lynch. In 2016, Ahmed left Bank of America Merrill Lynch and pursued his interest in FinTech.

Malcom Ford Malcolm has 28 years of experience of working in Financial Markets. Starting his sales career working for a start-up brokerage business. He moved to Daiwa in 1992. Malcolm subsequently spent 4 years working for Bridge Information Systems.In 2000, Malcolm joined Cheuvreux where he became an integral part of the Electronic Trading team. Malcolm left in 2010 to join Morgan Stanley. In 2012, he joined, Knight Capital and Instinet in 2014, before deciding in 2017 to focus on FinTech.

The team also includes Sally Jones, who worked at Citigroup and as a Global Business Director at Thomson Reuters, as well as Carl Rogers, who has built an extensive network working at Thomson Reuters, SS&C and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Contacts:

Fncrowd.com

Ahmed Alsaleh

ahmed.alsaleh@fncrowd.com

+442037867265