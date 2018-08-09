Digital Coin Industry Advancements Being Boosted by Internet of Things Technology

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Internet of Things (IoT) technology is poised to revolutionize the digital currency landscape and enable Cryptocurrency to transcend beyond pure investment and into the traditional and functional marketplace. IoT platforms present the reality of a complete digital coin ecosystem, allowing consumers to trade and spend the billions of dollars or Cryptocurrency that currently exist in the digital markets. According to research by Aftrex, the IoT industry is projected to grow north of $250 billion by 2026, while the Cryptocurrency landscape is already valued north of $270 billion. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD), Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence, enabling mobile technologies, is incorporating its gEYE security engine into its digital currency, Technology Platform the GRC.

With Gopher technology, when fully developed, the radio based coin will provide that each transaction, called a block, is recorded. A Blockchain is a continuously growing list of transactions (Blocks). The validity of each GRC coin is provided by a Blockchain. The blocks are linked and secured together using cryptography. gEYE security system was developed to secure complex data and Gopher is in process to retrofit gEYE to secure Gopher GRC.

The gEYE system aim will be to secure Gopher's gNET communication protocol. The gEYE includes multiple layers of security methods, including advanced encryption as disclosed on The Company release from July 27, 2018 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOPH/news/Gopher-is-Developing-Its-Network-and-Cyber-Security?id=198743

"We developed our gEYE advanced security system with the goal of securing our broad range of technologies. Among them are our GEO location system, Avant! AI and database sharing" stated Dr. Danny Rittman, Gopher CTO. "Now, as we gear up to present GRC, we will add another branch to our gEYE system with the goal of securing the digital coin, to ensure hacking-free transactions for the benefit of the users. As digital currency is vulnerable to cyber theft, we are investing significant efforts to protect this aspect of our technology. We are creating a dedicated module within our gEYE, especially designated for digital coin security" added Dr. Rittman. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent developments in the tech industry include:



Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) recently announced that Robert A. Curtis, Pharm.D., MBA, has joined its Board of Directors, effective July 25, 2018. Dr. Curtis, a 35-year veteran of the bioscience industry, will add a wealth of health care experience to the Board of Directors. "Robert a long history of successfully bringing new heathcare technologies to market and a deep background within the industry," said NXT-ID CEO Gino Pereira. "His expertise and insights will be particularly valuable to the Board as we develop and execute strategies to grow our healthcare offerings and expand the market opportunities for that division of our company."

Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SSC) recently announced it has successfully raised $26M from various leading strategic investors. These investors consist of notable parties such as the following: 1. Star Thrive Group Limited - part of the well-known Changan Investment Group Company Ltd. The investment firm offers fund management, futures brokerage, securities trading, real estate development and management. SSC intends to work closely with Changan Investment Group on the China Operations Center in Xian, China, its supply chain finance and digital settlement blockchain hub linking free trade zones throughout Asia. This represents significant strategic value and synergies to SSC, across its supply chain and blockchain strategy. Star Thrive Group Limited has subscribed to purchase 12,568,306 shares of Common Stock ("Common Stock") in SSC for $23M. Additionally, SSC is aware that two entities held by its Chairman have sold 6 million shares of SSC Common Stock to Star Thrive Group Limited on substantially similar terms.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) recently announced that one of its key operating entities in China, Shenzhen Xunlei Networking Technologies Co., Ltd. was recently named as one of the Top 100 Internet Companies in China by the Internet Society of China and the Information Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China (the "Information Center"). The Internet Society of China and the Information Center have conducted the ranking since 2013. The ranking is based on a number of factors including company size, technical innovation, revenue growth, profitability, corporate influence and social responsibility. Mr. Lei Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Xunlei, stated: "Xunlei has been on the list of the Top 100 Internet Companies in China since 2013. I believe the ranking reflects our achievements and will provide further impetus for our continuing efforts to amplify the power of individuals through technological innovation."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) recently announced it has been chosen by Modern American Steak House (MASH) to power its steakhouse restaurants across Europe. With 13 restaurant locations across Denmark, Germany and the UK, and plans for additional international growth, MASH needed a technology platform that could support the strategic expansion of its business at scale. In addition, the restaurant needed a solution that would help reduce the complexity of its IT infrastructure and streamline both front and back-office operations across all of its restaurant locations. "Our biggest challenge was scalability - since opening MASH in 2009, our expansion into other countries proved to be a very difficult and complex undertaking due to obstacles around IT infrastructure, regulations, taxes, language and currency, so finding a technology solution that would help us maneuver around these obstacles and enable us to grow at scale was a top priority," said Mirek Nørkjær, Assistant COO, Copenhagen Concepts, the parent company of MASH restaurants. "Implementing Oracle. Simphony Cloud has enabled us to minimize IT complexity through one centralized system, streamline front and back-office operations with real-time data and localization capabilities, and support our vision for expansion, all at scale."



