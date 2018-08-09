Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis engagement on the BFSI sector. A BFSI firm wanted to understand the customer perception towards their products and develop effective strategies to improve customer experience.

According to the healthcare industry experts at Quantzig "Regulatory requirements across the globe continue to increase and companies in the BFSI sector need to spend a large part of their discretionary budget on being compliant."

The BFSI sector is going through a phase of turmoil and restoring the confidence of customers has emerged as an alarming priority for most firms. Customers are now demanding the best quality of services and ease of use from banking corporations. Additionally, progressing reforms in regulations around risk management and capital also need to be addressed. Moreover, the damage caused by the financial crisis has turned the improvement of operational efficiency into a strategic necessity. It has, therefore, become an immediate priority for the BFSI firms to address issues such as low efficiency of existing channels, aging technology, existing complex processes, and high costs of operation. Furthermore, technology plays a very important role in enabling BFSI companies to deal with changing customer demands, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency, and this fact has been recognized by banking corporations across the globe.

The sentiment analysis engagement helped the client to increase their focus on identifying the right sources of feedback to define new targets. The client was also able to gain insights into the customers' attitudes about their brand.

This sentiment analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Improve their customer experience and competitive position

Pursue the most promising opportunities across BFSI sector

This sentiment analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Refining business models and designing tailored marketing campaigns

Identifying new target segments by combining information from social networking sites

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

