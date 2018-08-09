SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Food Antioxidants Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report predicts the spend growth momentum for this category to increase owing to the continuous use of natural antioxidants. When added to food products, the antioxidants help prevent muscle and tissue degeneration, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

"The suppliers should be assessed based on their ability to design customized antioxidant solutions that retain the nutritional value of feeds and food," says SpendEdge procurement expert A Kowshik. "F&B manufacturers should also ensure that the suppliers adhere to delivery timelines to avoid manufacturing downtime," added Kowshik.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the food and beverage category offer a detailed overview of the supplier positioning matrix and supplier benchmarking criteria, which aid the buyers in their critical decision-making process during the procurement process. The reports also analyze the key category pricing strategies to help both the buyers and the suppliers in designing a cost-effective procurement model. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for food antioxidants market.

Increasing usage of natural antioxidants

Increasing demand for antioxidant food in the processed food and beverage industry.

