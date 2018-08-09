Aemetis, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2018, revenues increased $4.3 million and gross margins increased by $1.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2017. Similarly, during the first half of 2018, revenues increased $15.7 million and gross margins increased by $3.5 million compared to the first half of 2017.

"Record gasoline demand in the second quarter helped drive expanded demand and increased pricing for ethanol," stated Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. "In addition to a 5% increase in the volume of ethanol produced by our California plant in Q2 2018 compared to the same quarter a year ago, the price of wet distillers grains increased by 34% and the price of glycerin increased by 28% compared to Q2 2017."

"Aemetis also achieved major milestones in the construction and operation of a pretreatment unit at our India plant to produce high value distilled biodiesel from lower cost feedstock. We are now completing utility upgrades at our India plant to fully utilize plant capacity to meet expanding customer demand from India as well as foreign customers."

"The Riverbank cellulosic ethanol project achieved significant progress during Q2 2018, including engineering, environmental permitting and EPC project milestones. The value of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits rose steadily from $110 in late February to $184 per credit on June 30, 2018, significantly increasing the value of the low carbon advanced ethanol that is planned to be produced by the Riverbank plant from orchard and other agricultural waste."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Revenues were $45.0 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, driven by an increase in ethanol sales volumes from 15.6 million gallons to 16.4 million gallons and by stronger wet distillers grain and glycerin demand and pricing. The gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 increased to $2.8 million, compared to a gross margin of $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Operating loss was $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, a reduction from the operating loss of $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Interest expense during the second quarter of 2018 was $5.4 million, compared to $4.3 million during the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, compared to a net loss of $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 due to higher interest expense.

Cash at the end of the second quarter of 2018 increased to $1.1 million from $0.4 million at the end of 2017.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

Revenues were $88.0 million for the first half of 2018, an increase of $15.7 million compared to $72.3 million for the first half of 2017. This strong increase in revenues was driven by increases in ethanol sales volumes from 29.1 million gallons to 32.4 million gallons and by higher wet distillers grain and glycerin demand and pricing. Gross profit for the first half of 2018 was $4.6 million, a significant increase from $1.1 million during the first half of 2017.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.4 million during the first half of 2018, compared to $6.6 million during the first half of 2017.

Operating loss was reduced to $2.9 million for the first half of 2018, compared to an operating loss of $5.6 million for the first half of 2017.

Interest expense was $14.4 million during the first half of 2018, compared to interest expense of $8.9 million during the first half of 2017.

Net loss was $17.3 million for the first half of 2018, compared to a net loss of $14.5 million during the first half of 2017 due to higher interest expense.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2006, Aemetis owns and operates a 60 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto. Aemetis also owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in India and Europe. Aemetis holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www. aemetis.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

We have provided non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying supplemental data. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) plus (to the extent deducted in calculating such net income) interest expense, loss on extinguishment, income tax expense, intangible and other amortization expense, depreciation expense and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss), operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is a useful performance measure that is widely used within the industry in which we operate. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA for reviewing financial results and for budgeting and planning purposes. EBITDA measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies and, accordingly, may not be an appropriate measure for comparison between companies.

AEMETIS, INC

CONSOLIDATED

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 45,028 $ 40,764 $ 88,046 $ 72,338 Cost of goods sold 42,260 39,059 83,412 71,220 Gross profit 2,768 1,705 4,634 1,118 Research and development expense 55 110 117 196 Selling, general and admin. expense 3,589 3,262 7,396 6,557 Operating loss (876 ) (1,667 ) (2,879 ) (5,635 ) Interest expense Interest rate expense 4,432 3,164 8,703 6,006 Debt related fees and amort. expense 919 1,164 5,676 2,847 Other (income) expense (5 ) (8 ) 63 20 Loss before income taxes (6,222 ) (5,987 ) (17,321 ) (14,508 ) Income tax expense -- -- 6 6 Net loss $ (6,222 ) $ (5,987 ) $ (17,327 ) $ (14,514 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (857 ) -- (1,594 ) -- Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. (5,365 ) (5,987 ) (15,733 ) (14,514 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 20,223 19,669 20,203 19,737 Diluted 20,223 19,669 20,203 19,737

AEMETIS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

June 30, 2018 (Unaudited) December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,069 $ 428 Accounts receivable 1,601 2,219 Inventories 6,697 5,737 Prepaid and other current assets 1,921 3,078 Total current assets 11,288 11,462 Property, plant and equipment, net 77,703 78,837 Other assets 4,137 4,032 Total assets $ 93,128 $ 94,331 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,521 $ 10,457 Current portion of long term debt 3,234 2,039 Short term borrowings 16,184 13,586 Mandatorily redeemable Series B stock 2,996 2,946 Other current liabilities 6,324 6,988 Total current liabilities 41,259 36,016 Total long term liabilities 148,933 138,176 Total stockholders' deficit: Series B convertible preferred stock 1 1 Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 85,347 84,679 Accumulated deficit (175,921 ) (160,188 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,448 ) (2,904 ) Non-controlling interest (3,063 ) (1,469 ) Total stockholders' deficit (97,064 ) (79,861 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 93,128 $ 94,331

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME/(LOSS)

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss attributable to Aemetis, Inc. $ (5,365 ) $ (5,987 ) $ (15,733 ) $ (14,514 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 4,628 4,328 13,017 8,853 Depreciation expense 1,149 1,152 2,299 2,298 Share-based compensation 316 195 603 604 Intangibles and other amortization expense 35 31 70 64 Income tax expense -- -- 6 6 Total adjustments 6,128 5,706 15,995 11,825 Adjusted EBITDA $ 763 $ (281 ) $ 262 $ (2,689 )

PRODUCTION AND PRICE PERFORMANCE

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Ethanol 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gallons sold (in millions) 16.4 15.6 32.4 29.1 Average sales price/gallon $ 1.84 $ 1.80 $ 1.80 $ 1.78 WDG Tons sold (in thousands) 105.4 107.0 208.0 195.5 Average sales price/ton $ 81 $ 60 $ 79 $ 62 Delivered cost of corn Bushels ground (in millions) 5.7 5.5 11.3 10.3 Average delivered cost / bushel $ 5.02 $ 4.78 $ 4.98 $ 4.85 Biodiesel Metric tons sold (in thousands) 4.3 4.7 9.2 5.5 Average sales price/metric ton $ 897 $ 876 $ 910 $ 892 Refined glycerin Metric tons sold (in thousands) 1.5 1.5 2.7 2.7 Average sales price/metric ton $ 1,027 $ 800 $ 1,068 $ 748

