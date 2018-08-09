

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that, In July 2018, the airlines of the Group welcomed around 14.2 million passengers, an increase of 8.2% from the previous year's month. The available seat kilometers were up 7.0% over the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 7.0 percent.



The seat load factor decreased slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 86.3%.



Cargo capacity increased 1.8 % year-on-year, while cargo sales decreased by 2.9% in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing by 3.1 percentage points to 64.1%.



The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried 10.2 million passengers in July - 5.2% more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 4.1% in June. The sales volume was up 3.7% over the same period, decreasing seat load factor by 0.3 percentage points to 86.3%.



Lufthansa German Airlines transported 6.8 million passengers in July, a 5.8% increase compared to the same month last year. A 3.1% increase in seat kilometers in July corresponds to a 2.2% increase in sales. Furthermore, the seat load factor was 86.0%, therefore 0.8 percentage points below last year's level.



Eurowings , including Brussels Airlines, carried around 3.9 million passengers in July. Among this total, 3.6 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 225,000 flew long-haul. This amounts to an increase of 16.9% in comparison to the previous year. July capacity was 21.4% above its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 23.3%, resulting in an increase of seat load factor by 1.3 percentage points to 86.0%.



