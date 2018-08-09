SL announces Monitoring as a Service for Solace with RTView Cloud for Middleware Monitoring

RTView Cloud for Middleware Monitoring extended to include Solace PubSub+ appliances, software, and Cloud

CORTE MADERA, California, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RTView Cloud provides users with a way to proactively monitor their distributed Solace environments to maximize uptime and reduce the time required to address incidents. The solution consists of pre-built dashboards for monitoring Solace PubSub+ Cloud, appliances and software. With dozens of pre-defined alerts and pre-built monitoring displays, users can quickly deploy a powerful monitoring solution without the time, skill and expense necessary to build or configure their own monitoring applications.

The new RTView Cloud designer provides additional capability for users to create custom monitoring displays from a browser and without the need to do any custom programming. This enables middleware support teams to offer custom displays to their end users that provide them with the exact metrics they need in the exact way they would like to see them.

Data security with RTView Cloud is enhanced through the use of a hybrid architecture which ensures all monitoring data stays securely behind the firewall. Performance metrics and alert data are accessed directly from users' browsers and never pushed out to the Cloud.

"As more and more applications and data move to the cloud, the need for a robust monitoring system that can connect to Solace systems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments is important for maximizing performance," said Denis King, COO of Solace Systems.

"SL already successfully monitors Solace PubSub+ appliances, software, and Cloud. We are now strengthening our cooperation with cloud-based monitoring as a service for Solace," saidPraful Bhayani, VP of Strategic Projects and Business Development at SL Corporation.

SL now offers three ways to monitor Solace:

RTView Cloud for Solace Monitoring deployed in the Cloud

deployed in the Cloud RTView Solace Monitor AMI d eployed in your AWS account

eployed in your AWS account RTView Enterprise Edition deployed on premise

To learn more about Solace Monitoring, please visit the SL website at www.sl.com. For a free 30-day trial of RTView Cloud for monitoring Solace, please visit http://rtviewcloud.sl.com/register.

About SL

SL is a San Francisco Bay Area-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in monitoring and management of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments.

About Solace

Solace is the only unified message broker that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply, streaming and replay using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments. The company's smart data movement technologies rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people across clouds. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and American Express as well as high-growth companies such asReliance Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and Internet of Things strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com

