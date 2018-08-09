ATKR Stock: Geared for Higher Stock Prices
The market continues to roar toward higher index values, which is why trying to fight the tape has been a very poor decision lately. The current catalyst responsible for fueling the move toward higher index values has been a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports.
I am highlighting Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) because, on the heels of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, Atkore stock completed a technical price pattern suggesting that a powerful move toward higher prices is now likely to follow.
This completed technical price pattern is highlighted on the following Atkore.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The market continues to roar toward higher index values, which is why trying to fight the tape has been a very poor decision lately. The current catalyst responsible for fueling the move toward higher index values has been a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports.
I am highlighting Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) because, on the heels of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, Atkore stock completed a technical price pattern suggesting that a powerful move toward higher prices is now likely to follow.
This completed technical price pattern is highlighted on the following Atkore.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...