ATKR Stock: Geared for Higher Stock PricesThe market continues to roar toward higher index values, which is why trying to fight the tape has been a very poor decision lately. The current catalyst responsible for fueling the move toward higher index values has been a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports.I am highlighting Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) because, on the heels of better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, Atkore stock completed a technical price pattern suggesting that a powerful move toward higher prices is now likely to follow.This completed technical price pattern is highlighted on the following Atkore.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...