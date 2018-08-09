Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation

Managers' transactions

August 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS





Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: d'Alancon Audemard, Louis

Position: Board member/ deputy member





Issuer

Name: Rapala VMC Corporation

LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91





Initial notification

Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20180809113453_3





Transaction details

Transaction date:2018-08-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 652

Unit price:3.70000

Volume: 348

Unit price:3.69000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 1 000

Volume weighted average price:3.69652





Transaction date:2018-08-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 230

Unit price:3.68000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 230

Volume weighted average price:3.68000





Transaction date:2018-08-08

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument: Share

ISIN: FI0009007355

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Volume: 770

Unit price:3.68000

Volume: 200

Unit price:3.70000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 970

Volume weighted average price:3.68412





For further information, please contact: Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540





Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media





Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

Attachment