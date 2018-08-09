Rapala VMC Oyj: NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

Rapala VMC Corporation
Managers' transactions
August 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY MANAGERS AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: d'Alancon Audemard, Louis
Position: Board member/ deputy member
Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Initial notification
Reference number: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91_20180809113453_3
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-08-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 652
Unit price:3.70000
Volume: 348
Unit price:3.69000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1 000
Volume weighted average price:3.69652
Transaction date:2018-08-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 230
Unit price:3.68000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 230
Volume weighted average price:3.68000
Transaction date:2018-08-08
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 770
Unit price:3.68000
Volume: 200
Unit price:3.70000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 970
Volume weighted average price:3.68412
For further information, please contact: Company Counsel, Olli Aho, tel. +358 9 7562 540
Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki and Main Media
Rapala VMC Corporation ("the Group") is a leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The Group also has a strong global position in other fishing categories and it is one of the leading distributors of outdoor, hunting and winter sport products in the Nordic countries. The Group has the largest distribution network in the industry. The main manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. The Group brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini and Peltonen. The Group, with net sales of EUR 253 million in 2017, employs some 2 600 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
