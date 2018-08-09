The Stevie Awards: Stevie Awards Announce Winners in 15th Annual International Business Awards from Across the Globe

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-achieving organizations and executives around the world have been recognized as Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners in The 15th Annual International Business Awards, the world's only international, all-encompassing business awards program.



Nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word "crowned," the awards will be presented at a gala event on Saturday, 20 October at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, United Kingdom. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie winners were selected from more than 3,900 nominations received from organizations and individuals in 74 nations. All organizations worldwide are eligible to compete in The International Business Awards, and can submit entries in a wide range of categories, including management awards, company of the year awards, marketing awards, public relations awards, customer service awards, human resources awards, new product awards, IT awards, web site awards and more.

More than 270 executives worldwide participated on 12 juries this year to determine the Stevie winners.

Among the top winners of Gold Stevie Awards are Telkom Indonesia with 14; Switching-Time, China (six); ASDA'A BCW, United Arab Emirates (five); Makers Nutrition, USA (five); PJ Lhuillier, Inc, Philippines (five); and Reklam5 Digital Agency, Turkey (five). Winners of four Gold Stevie Awards include Akbank, Turkey; Cisco, worldwide; FIS, USA; GXEVER, China; Jeunesse Global, USA; LLORENTE & CUENCA, Spain; Magnet20, Turkey; Ooredoo Group, worldwide; PT Petrokimia Gresik, Indonesia; Ribose, Hong Kong; Thai Life Insurance, Thailand; Turk Telekom, Turkey; and Yapi Kredi Bank, Turkey.

DHL Express, worldwide, have 46 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award wins. Other organizations with eight or more Stevie wins include CROWDCONSULTANTS 360 Gmbh, Germany; Manila Electric Company, Philippines; Marco de Comunicación, Spain; Port It Global, Kenya; Sahibinden.com, Turkey; Thai Life Insurance, Thailand; Twenty Twenty Media Pvt. Ltd, India; and Vakifbank, Turkey. The five countries that have the most winning nominations are the United States, Turkey, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Indonesia.

A complete list of all 2018 Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

During the week of 20 August the winners of the Best of the IBA Awards , five best-of-competition prizes, will be announced. Winners will be determined by a tally of the total number of Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevies won by organizations, and will be presented with Grand Stevie Award trophies in London.

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .