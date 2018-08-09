Amanda Benfell PR Manager +44 20 7467 8125 amanda.benfell@warc.com

LONDON, Aug 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has named the final three judging panels for its Media Awards 2018, an international awards scheme that rewards communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results.Now in its third year, this case study competition examines the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment. All jury panels are made-up of senior industry executives from both the client-side and agency-side.The Best Use of Data category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy and will be led by Nicole Kane, Global Media Director, McDonald's who oversees the company's global partnerships, strategy, and agency relationships.Returning as jury chair, Nicole says: "I'm excited to chair this group for the second year in a row, as all of us are working to understand how we can better use data to fuel insights. Based on the high calibre, and wide range of experience of my fellow judges, I anticipate great debate on this year's award submissions."The Effective Use of Tech category rewards communications that have effectively used or combined emerging platforms or technology in the media mix. This year, it will be chaired by Andres Polo, Vice President, Digital Marketing, Visa, Latin America and the Caribbean Region. Andres is responsible for driving the evolution of global consumer digital, social media and mobile strategies.The Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category looks for how collaborations with third parties, including native advertising and sponsorships, have helped brands meet business goals. It will be chaired by Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo. He comments: "For me the WARC Media Awards strike an important balance of truly celebrating the rich creative possibilities of media, but doing so with a clear view to how that creativity is driving effectiveness and business results."The jury members are:Best use of data jury- Nicole Kane - Global Media Director, McDonald's - jury chair- Marco Bertozzi - VP of Sales Europe, Spotify- Lars Bjorge - EVP, Head of Acquisition, TBWA\Asia- Youmna Borghol - Head of Data, Choueiri Group- Nnamdi David - Media Strategy Director, MullenLowe Mediahub- Paul de la Nougerede - Commercial Product Director, Telegraph Media Group- Ian Forrester - Global SVP of Insight and Solutions, Unruly- Saskia Jones - Data Strategy Director, BBH London- Rachel Kennedy - Professor of Marketing Science and Associate Director (Product Development), Ehrenberg-Bass Institute- Belinda Lush - Group Strategy Director, Colenso BBDO- Nikki Mendonca - Global President, Accenture Interactive Operations- Nick Pugh - Head of Effectiveness, Ebiquity- Ollie Shayer - Manager, Global Media Strategy and Planning Team, Booking.com- Charli Ursell - Senior Director of Digital Planning & Data, PHD UAEEffective use of tech jury- Andres Polo - VP, Digital Marketing, Visa, Latin America & Caribbean Region - jury chair- Winston Binch - Chief Digital Officer, Deutsch North America- Bohb Blair - Global Chief Experience Officer, Starcom- Andrea Chiapponi - Chief Commercial Officer B.U. Large Accounts, Italiaonline- Matthias Eylers - Strategy Director & Partner, +KNAUSS- Michael Lee - Chief Strategy Officer, VCCP- Helen Lin - President, Digital Investment & Global Partnerships, Publicis Media- Allan McLoughlinm - Chief Strategy Officer, Mekanism- Matt Prentis - Group Innovation Director, PHD Global Business- Ben Sutherland - Chief Digital Officer, Diageo- Jeremy Sy - Partner, Southeast Asia & Global Practice Lead, Innovation, Kantar Consulting- Stephen Tompkins - Vice President, Media Activation, APAC, Essence- Sonja Wessel - Senior Manager of International Market Communications, Deutsche TelekomEffective use of partnerships & sponsorships jury- Jerry Daykin - Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, Diageo - jury chair- Laurel Boyd - SVP and Director of the R+D Lab, MullenLowe Mediahub- Nick Burcher - Director of Digital, MediaCom- Garry Dods - Founder & MD, WeAreFearless- Samantha L. Fay - Senior Vice President, Global Brand Strategy, Guinness World Records- Rhian Mason - Content Strategy Director, IPG Mediabrands- Hannah Mirza - Global Head of Partnerships, MediaCom- David Robertson - Senior Director, Global Brand Insight, Universal Music Group- Simon Sassine - Senior Manager, Marketing Subsidiaries & Special Projects, Qatar Airways Connections Strategy Director, Huge- Leigh Thomas - Director, Global Accounts Team, Facebook- Dallas Wiles - Chief Commercial Officer, JCDecauxFull biographies are available on www.warc.com/MediaAwards/data-judges.infonicole-kane alongside the Effective Channel Integration jury, which has already been announced.The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and are discipline-neutral and channel-agnostic. Papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories of WARC's Media Awards - Effective Channel Integration, Effective Use of Tech, Best Use of Data, and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.The closing date for entries is 19 September 2018. More information and details about how to enter can be found on www.warc.com/mediaawards.prizeAbout jury chair - Best Use of Data category:Nicole Kane, Global Media Director, McDonald'sNicole oversees global partnerships, strategy, and agency relationships. An omnichannel strategist inspired by data, she has worked at global media agencies such as OMD and Starcom across CPG, QSR, Retail, Technology, and Travel. In 2014, she forecasted the role data and analytics would play transforming the marketing landscape and went to Civis Analytics to further hone her people-based marketing capabilities. She's been at McDonald's for three years and is excited to help McDonald's make delicious feel good moments easy for everyone.About jury chair - Effective Use of Tech category:Andres Polo, VP, Digital Marketing, Visa, Latin America and Caribbean RegionAndres is responsible for driving the evolution of global consumer digital, social media and mobile strategies. He also leads the cross functional collaboration among global, regional and country marketing teams with key internal stakeholders (IT, legal, products, sponsorships and corporate communications) and external audiences such as media and other relevant influencers.About jury chair - Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships category:Jerry Daykin, Head of Global Digital Media Partnerships, DiageoJerry was appointed to lead and strengthen Diageo's relationships with a range of key global media partners, joining their global digital centre of excellence and supporting their wider digital transformation drive. Prior to that Jerry was leading global partnerships agency-side at Carat, working with a number of clients but in particular the Cadbury/Mondelez business where he previously led social media marketing on the client side. He's a regular writer and blogger with contributions to WARC, The Drum, The Guardian and his own active LinkedIn blog which aims to bring some Digital Sense back to marketing discussions.About WARC- Your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, advertisers, market analysts and academics.WARC runs two global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Media Awards, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC publishes three global rankings of advertising excellence: Gunn 100 (creativity), WARC 100 (effectiveness), Gunn Media 100 (media innovation) and publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore. In June 2018 WARC was acquired by Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . 