Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics solution on the media buying industry. The client wanted to determine and analyze their key performance indicators and devise a strategy to optimize the user experience.

According to the media buying experts at Quantzig,"Creating a compelling media plan requires the company to undertake an audience-based approach, which can help target the right product to the right customers."

The media buying industry is gradually migrating to digital platforms, owing to which there is an increased scope for sellers to advertise their products and services. One of the primary advantages of digital platforms is the cost-effectiveness. By leveraging digital media it also becomes easier for media buying companies to maintain direct and long-term relationships with their customers.

The digital analytics solution helped the media buying company to modify and manage the online strategies of the online campaigns. With the help of digital analytics the client was also able to gain an overview of the consumer trends and make their advertisements more customer-centric and influence conversions.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain valuable insights into customers' expectations and their views on digital transactions

Modify and create a smart and a predictive online marketing strategy

This digital analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Maximizing conversions and boosting ROI for the clients

Creating a more hyper-targeted content and accurately predicting consumer behavior

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

