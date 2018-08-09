SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Fermentation Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. End-user awareness of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals that are used in personal care products has compelled the consumers to shift their preference towards products that are manufactured using organic fermentation chemicals. This is contributing to the spend growth momentum of the fermentation chemicals market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005421/en/

Global Fermentation Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In the global fermentation chemicals supply market, the buyers are advised to choose suppliers who can assist in hedging. This will help the buyers in assessing the risk of price fluctuations of raw materials,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category offer a coverage of category pricing strategies and supplier performance metrics. The reports also provide insights into supplier performance benchmarking criteria, which aid buyers in securing their category procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the fermentation chemicals market.

Consumer preference shift to products manufactured using organic fermentation chemicals.

Reduced risk of harmful effects posed by fermentation chemicals.

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Fermentation chemicals market

Market insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Supplier ecosystem

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global L-Carnitine Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Biopolymers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005421/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com