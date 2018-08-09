Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical"), a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector, has retained the services of NYC based Investor Relations Public Relations Firm ICR (www.icrinc.com) to support the company's communications and marketing activities as it explores a US National Market listing and advances toward regulatory submission for its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device in the U.S.

Established in 1998, ICR partners with companies to optimize transactions and execute strategic communications programs that achieve business goals, build credibility and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm's highly differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to more than 500 clients in approximately 20 industries. With headquarters in Norwalk, CT, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Beijing. ICR Healthcare is a specialty practice within ICR that provides communications counsel and support for the firm's growing portfolio of clients in the biopharmaceutical, MedTech, HCIT and healthcare services sectors.

CVR Medical Chief Executive Officer Peter Bakema stated, "As we position CVR to be an emerging player within the healthcare sector, it is critical that we educate the marketplace about how our organization is working to address unmet medical needs in the management of cardiovascular disease. ICR Healthcare's team will help us communicate the unique value proposition of CVR, allowing us to differentiate ourselves in a competitive environment and pave the way for the anticipated commercial introduction of our CSS device."

About CVR Medical Corp.

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary CSS Device. The CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS Device is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in pivotal clinical trials in preparation for its planned submission to the FDA. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR, as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com.

