Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the beverage industry. The beverage industry client wanted to devise a robust marketing strategy to enter the new market segment in North America.

According to the beverage industry experts at Infiniti "The growing shift toward healthier beverages along with the dynamic nature of consumer preferences act as major challenges for companies operating in the beverages industry."

The beverage industry is a rapidly growing sector that includes players from the alcoholic and non-alcoholic segment. Owing to the rapid digitization and lifestyle changes the beverage industry is currently witnessing major industrial transformations that are set to change the market landscape in the next few years. To gain a competitive edge, beverage industry players are adapting themselves to the market trends and disruptions by focusing on evading traditional approaches for the ones with handcrafted aesthetics. As a result, the food and beverage industry players are facing several challenges that have prompted them to stay ahead of the competition by setting new market trends, predicting customer needs, and entering newer market segments.

Moreover, leading carbonated beverage manufacturers are now witnessing major challenges owing to the growing health awareness among the global population. Hence, several establishments in this segment are looking at market segmentation as the key to assessing the attractiveness of the market segment and devising effective strategies to target the potential consumers.

The market segmentation assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the carbonated beverages manufacturer to devise effective market segmentation strategies to enter the new market segment and better position their products in the market.

This market segmentation assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile various segments and devise suitable market entry strategies

Drive profitability across segments

This market segmentation assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding the global market for carbonated beverages

Delivering new and innovative solutions by venturing into new and uncharted markets

