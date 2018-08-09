SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report forecasts an accelerated spend growth momentum for this category owing to its rising demand from sectors like infrastructure and power generation. Adding to this, the revival of interest rates is also driving the demand for the non-destructive testing equipment supply market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005428/en/

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"In order to get access to a variety of products and curb inventory management and storage costs, buyers should lease the equipment instead of procuring them in large quantities," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "In the NDT market, the suppliers should be evaluated on their inventory optimization and management capabilities," added Angad.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category highlight the key strategic sourcing and category management metrics. They help the buyers and the suppliers to identify category pricing dynamics, which facilitate significant cost-savings. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for non-destructive testing equipment market.

Rising demand from infrastructure and power generation sectors

Interest rates revival

To know more, View the full report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

Report scope snapshot: Non-destructive testing equipment market

US Market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Category cost drivers

Category volume drivers

Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download a FREE sample

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Outlook for input costs

To view this report's table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Commercial Vehicle Cabin Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005428/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com