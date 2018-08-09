PowerPlan Inc.: Organizations and Government Entities Optimize Return on Invested Capital with Asset Investment Optimization Solution

ATLANTA, Aug. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leader in asset investment optimization software, enables organizations to consider long-range investments based on risk, priority, and level-of-service using an objective-based methodology for maximum return.

PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization Suite is being utilized by global organizations and government entities to understand and enhance asset investment strategies through optimization, saving them time, resources, and capital, and providing support for investment requests and decisions.

"The journey of asset management is an ongoing evolution - you have to always be building and growing," said January Townsend, Project Specialist for the City of Calgary. Solutions like PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization Suite empower organizations to use the latest technology to optimize their asset investment strategy. The City of Calgary, home to 1.2 million residents over 320 square miles, is a government municipality that focuses on holistic long-term investment planning using PowerPlan. One of the City's primary goals prior to implementing PowerPlan was to expand its lifecycle cost-analysis and to use a solution that supported asset investment decisions. With PowerPlan, the City's departments can now demonstrate how assets are deteriorating and make a defendable case for plans to optimize investment in their assets.

As budgets continue to tighten while infrastructure deficits rise, and constituents demand more insight into how funds are allocated, asset investment optimization software is becoming a critical tool for affected organizations. These dynamics have put pressure on organizations to make evidence-based decisions, to improve capital prioritization and to transparently communicate those decisions.

About PowerPlan

