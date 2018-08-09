CONCURED, the award-winning AI-powered Content Marketing Strategy platform (CSP), has today announced that the company's CEO, Tom Salvat, has won the Best Artificial Intelligence CEO 2018 at the Global CEO Excellence Awards.

The awards, which were created by CEO Monthly, celebrate the CEOs responsible for driving change through Artificial Intelligence, while successfully managing the day-to-day operations within an AI-driven organisation. Winners must be more than just role models for their employees they should be motivators and innovators, with the vision and drive to take their enterprise to the next level.

Commenting on the accolade, CONCURED's CEO, Tom Salvat said: "In the age of Artificial Intelligence, leaders must ensure a clear and collaborative approach within their organisation. It's important to have regular communication among staff, as well as an open environment for people to share their opinions. At CONCURED, much like the technology itself, we never stop learning we are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to improve our services."

CONCURED uses the latest advancements in AI to provide marketers at brands like Sky, Nationwide and Barclays with real-time AI-powered analysis, enabling content marketers to work out which of their content is and isn't working, identifying potential gaps in the market. The platform is saving businesses a lot of time and money by helping brands to quickly identify which topics they should focus on to engage their audience.

About CONCURED

Trusted by the world's leading brands, CONCURED is the world's first AI-powered Content Strategy Platform that guides the ultimate content strategy to help maximise engagement and ROI.

CONCURED provides a SaaS platform that enables content marketers to audit, research, plan and distribute and track the performance of content like never before.

About CEO Monthly

A business is only as good as its leadership, and whilst it takes many hands to make a company work, CEOs hold the majority of the responsibility and power in any organisation. This is a tough challenge, and as such through this dedicated publication, bought to you by internationally renowned publishing house AI Global Media, aims to offer the very latest insight, interviews and profiles of Chief Executive Officers from across the corporate landscape.

Free to subscribe to, the publication offers a dedicated newsletter, an ever evolving website and a series of awards designed to showcase the hard work and commitment of businesses from every market and every region.

Keeping pace with the ever changing corporate landscape around the world, CEO Monthly's dedicated editorial team work diligently to provide the latest news and updates, drawing on their network of contacts from across the globe who span every major industry and sector, providing comment and insight which is invaluable.

