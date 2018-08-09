NEW YORK, NY, Aug 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Watts Miners (www.wminers.com) is pleased to announce that the company has ended the month of July with an impressive sales volume of more than $80 Million. The company recently entered the global crypto space by launching three highly cost-efficient cryptocurrency mining rigs that have already made a serious impact on the market. Unlike most of its competitors, Watts Miners offers a 100% 'Return-on-Investment' guarantee within a month to all their customers.Though cryptocurrency mining has become quite popular these days, most of the established miners are built to satisfy the needs of the large mining farms. Watts Miners, on the other hand, have come up with mining rigs that make crypto mining effortless for the common people. Built specifically for residential use, the units come pre-configured and the users can just plug in and start mining.Within its relatively small lifespan in the market, Watts Miners has already made the heads turn with the extraordinary hash rate power of their miners. Watts Rack, the most powerful miner from the company, is capable of delivering hash rate powers of 1000 TH/s for Bitcoin, 200 GH/s for Litecoin, 28 GH/s for Ethereum, 6.8 TH/s for Dash, and 1200 KH/s for Monero. Coupled with very low power consumption, the power their miners have now become the identity of Watts Miners in the industry.Watts Miners comprises of a team of experts that have been actively associated to the crypto world since its very early days. The team has worked for months to thoroughly evaluate, prototype, and pressure test their three mining rigs under extreme conditions. These miners have been created utilizing the ASIC chip technology, and can be used to mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Monero, and Dash.Mentioned below are some other key attributes of Watts Miners that have been appreciated by the users.- Operating Temperature of ten to forty-five degrees centigrade- Maximum noise level of 45db- Suitable for living spaces because of the low noise level- Durability of more than 70,000 hours of working- High level of safety- Delivery and custom fees covered by the seller"Our experts have spent months to perfect our products and their efforts are now paying off," said a senior spokesperson from Watts Miners. "We have ended July with sales worth more than $80 Million and hope this figure will only go up in the months to come."To find out more about Watts Miners and their advanced range of products, please visit https://wminers.com/products/About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top-level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.Contact:Website: http://www.wminers.com/Email: info@wminers.comThis press release was issued through EmailWire.com - a global newswire with press release distribution services. For more information, go to http://www.emailwire.com.Source: Watts MinersCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.