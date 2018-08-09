Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (FSE: 45CN) (OTC: CANSF) (the "Company" or "Makena") is pleased to announce that it is currently planning an exploration work on it's recently purchased Moosehead Northeast property ("Property") located in the vicinity of Sokoman Iron Corp. ("Sokoman") and their recent discovery hole at their Moosehead Gold project in Central Newfoundland.

The first phase of work includes a review of the Newfoundland geological database to better define potential and zones of interest on the Property. More specifically, a review of historical geochemical surveys will be done. Following that review, fieldwork will consist of prospecting for outcrops and blocks, along with till sampling. A heavy mineral concentrate will be extracted from the till samples and assayed for gold and base metals. SL Exploration Inc. has been selected to perform the work program due to their extensive experience in till sampling across Québec.

The 625-hectare Property is made of 25 claims and is located 3.5 kilometers ("km") east from the eastern boundary of the Sokoman Moosehead Property and approximately 6.2 km east northeast from the discovery drilling location. Three logging trails may provide north and south access to the Property that is also located 1.3 km south of trans-Canada highway. The claims cover a gold anomaly in a till sample, which will be followed up on.

Sokoman's first hole of its 2018 15-hole drill program, MH-18-01, intersected a mineralized zone that returned 11.90 metres ("m") at 44.96 grams Au per tonne from 109.00 m and 120.90 m, including 1.35m at 385.85 grams Au per tonne (See Sokoman news release dated July 24, 2018).

Makena's Chief Executive Officer, Spencer Smyl stated, "Makena is excited to start working on its newly acquired Moosehead Northeast property. The Company is also reviewing other possible acquisition in the same area and will include those zones as part of its work program. The Company will soon report on the information it acquired during the review of the Newfoundland database."

Qualified Person

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ, A Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and approved the technical content provided in this news release. The Company has also hired Aktiencheck.de AG owned by Stephan Lindam for a period of 4 months for €5,000 per month for a European marketing and news dissemination program.

About Makena Resources

Makena Resources is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in Canada.

