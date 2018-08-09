Einstellung Aufnahme

MIC Code ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

XFRA IM00B1FPZP63 Andalas Energy and Power PLC 09.08.2018 IM00BZ7PNY71 Andalas Energy and Power PLC 10.08.2018 Tausch 50:1

XFRA CA31822Q1037 Nordic Gold Corp. 09.08.2018 CA65562B1085 Nordic Gold Corp. 10.08.2018 Tausch 1:1