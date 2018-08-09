The "Data Center Cooling Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach values over $8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% 2017-2023.
The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center cooling market by cooling infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, and geography.
The global data center cooling market is driven increased construction of facilities across developing countries such as Latin America, MEA and Southeast Asia (except Singapore), India, and South Korea. The growing need to enhance the operational efficiency of facilities, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions will lead to the introduction of innovative systems in the market.
The report considers the present scenario of the global data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the data center cooling market.
Scope of the Report
Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique
- Water-based Cooling Techniques
- Direct Liquid and Immersion Cooling Techniques
Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC CARH
- Chiller
- Cooling Towers Dry Coolers
- Economizers
Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Cooling Market
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Prominent Players in the Global Data Center Cooling Market
- 3M
- AIRSYS
- Alfa Laval
- Allied Control
- Asetek
- ClimateWorx International
- Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette)
- CoolIT Systems
- Daikin Applied
- Data Aire
- Emicon
- Geist Global
- Green Revolution Cooling
- KyotoCooling
- Motivair Corp.
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Nortek Humidity
- Pentair
- QCooling
- Trane
