The "Data Center Cooling Market Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market size is expected to reach values over $8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% 2017-2023.

The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center cooling market by cooling infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling technique, and geography.

The global data center cooling market is driven increased construction of facilities across developing countries such as Latin America, MEA and Southeast Asia (except Singapore), India, and South Korea. The growing need to enhance the operational efficiency of facilities, reduce power consumption, and decrease carbon emissions will lead to the introduction of innovative systems in the market.

The report considers the present scenario of the global data center cooling market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the data center cooling market.

Scope of the Report

Market Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Other Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling

Liquid-based Cooling

Market Segmentation by Liquid Cooling Technique

Water-based Cooling Techniques

Direct Liquid and Immersion Cooling Techniques

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC CARH

Chiller

Cooling Towers Dry Coolers

Economizers



Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

Airedale Air Conditioning Overview Product Offerings Key News

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Players in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

3M

AIRSYS

Alfa Laval

Allied Control

Asetek

ClimateWorx International

Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette)

CoolIT Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Emicon

Geist Global

Green Revolution Cooling

KyotoCooling

Motivair Corp.

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

Nortek Humidity

Pentair

QCooling

Trane

