Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics on the power and energy market. The client wanted to gain meaningful insights in the context of current supply chain conditions.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig,"Supply chain analytics solutions leverage data from a multitude of sources across an organization's supply network to cater to the dynamic needs of an organization."

Over the past few years, the global energy market has been caught up in a storm of transformational disruptions. In the global energy market, the technological advancements and operational enhancements have been relatively narrow; thus, creating limiting efficiency gains. However, in recent years, advancements in technology have started opening doors to wider operating margins.

The supply chain analytics solution helped the client in the implementation of a robust solution to enhance responsiveness by offering real-time supply chain information. The solutions also eased the interpretation of trends by presenting the historical data in a comprehensive package.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the root cause of their poor supply chain performance

Enhance the supply chain efficiency

This supply chain analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Reducing the impact of demand uncertainty and supply chain risks

Avoiding shipment delays and the supply shortages

