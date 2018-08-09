Ezra Cohen Montreal: Ezra Cohen - McGill University Grad Turned Health Food Entrepreneur

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Consumers are looking for healthier snack options, and Ezra Cohen McGill University graduate and founder of Ezra Cohen Montreal, is on a mission to fulfill that need. Cohen is an ambitious young entrepreneur and a recent graduate of McGill University, where he majored in economics. It was his schooling - combined with his passion for healthy living - that inspired him to create a new business and a new name for himself as a leader in the health food space.

The desire for more nutritious, natural foods is a consumer trend that's not poised to change any time soon. The more people learn about what's in the food they eat and how that affects their mind, body, and general quality of life, the more they're turning to wholesome options that offer not just great taste but great benefits as well. At Ezra Cohen Montreal, the focus is on good products that are good-for-you, too; with a range of all-natural nut butters made with high-quality organic ingredients.

The line of decadent nut butter from Ezra Cohen Montreal was inspired by Cohen's own love of a classic: peanut butter. Cohen spent time working as a sales representative for Bassé Nuts, learning the ins and outs of the nut butter business and the specifics of what goes into a quality product. Cohen has now parlayed that knowledge into his own exclusive line of indulgent yet healthy spreads.

From McGill graduate to founder of Ezra Cohen Montreal, Cohen's commitment to quality has remained intact. The nut butter product line includes simple yet delicious spreads like Brazil Nut Butter, Cashew Nut Butter, and Almond Butter, as well as exciting new flavors like Praline Pecan Butter, Maple Cashew Butter, and Salted Caramel Cashew Butter. Each product is specifically designed to celebrate natural ingredients and offer all of the health benefits of nuts in a perfectly snackable form.

Nuts are one of the earth's most beneficial foods, chock full of protein, vitamins, and minerals. Most nuts contain healthy compounds like unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium, which help do everything from regulating cardiac function to boost mood to fight off free radicals in the environment.

Nut butter from Ezra Cohen Montreal highlights the very best in natural nutty flavor and creaminess. They're ideal for breakfasts, midnight snacks, and every meal in between, with limitless ways to enjoy them. The new product line is launching in Canada and will soon be on shelves across North America. The hope is to spread the notion that healthy food doesn't have to be boring food and to help increase access to tasty, wholesome products that the whole family can enjoy.

For more information about Ezra Cohen Montreal, visit EzraCohenMontreal.com. Have a question or comment? Visit the contact page and someone will be in touch soon.

Better snacking starts today. Keep an eye out for Ezra Cohen Montreal's new nut butter line and start discovering just how good healthy can taste!

SOURCE: Ezra Cohen Montreal