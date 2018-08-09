SPIRIT DSP, mobile voice and video over IP software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces that 3UK (Three), leading 4G operator in the UK, uses SPIRIT Mobile Video Call SDK for its services. SPIRIT software voice and video engine is built into Mavenir platform.

3UK was formed in 2003 as the first 100% 3G network in the UK and was the first network to introduce all-you-can-eat data and offer 4G at no extra cost. Now the Three network carries 36% of the UK's mobile data and the company has more than 10 million customers. In 2017 3UK was voted the Best Network for Data at Mobile Choice Consumer Awards 2017.

Three is part of the CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd group of companies which has mobile operations in 11 countries. Three employs more than 4,400 people across its offices in Maidenhead, Glasgow and Reading and its 324 retail stores.

Mavenir software platform is used by more than 130 service providers around the world and allows operators to significantly reduce the total cost of ownership and launch VoWiFi and VoLTE services fast with integration into existing service provider infrastructure.

SPIRIT engines, also used in VideoMost video conferencing product, deliver highest quality of voice and video even on unstable wireless networks and channels with rapidly changing bandwidth.

The service works on smartphones running iOS and Android. The 3UK app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play stores.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP innovative carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mavenir, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

VideoMost is software video conferencing server with mobile clients that supports all popular communication protocols and international standards including H.323, H.239, SIP, BFCP, XMPP, H.264, G.7xx, WebRTC, and delivers interoperability with legacy video conferencing hardware. VideoMost works in popular browsers and is available on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. It also provides a full range of tools for team work, including mobile messaging, document sharing and polling.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005270/en/

Contacts:

SPIRIT DSP

Kirill Grachev

Marketing Director

grachev@spiritdsp.com

+7 (499) 995 23 85