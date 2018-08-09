The company reports having shipped 4.3 GW of PV inverter capacity, which marks a significant year-on-year increase. While revenues increased slightly, net income improved by a higher margin.SMA Technology AG has sold 4.3 GW of inverters in the first half of 2018 - 500 MW more than in the first half of 2017. The company reports that its revenues closed at €394.6 million, marking a 3.5% increase. Over the last year, its net income increased from €8.8 million to €11.2 million. EBITDA, meanwhile, increased from €29.2 million to €40.9 million, due to particularly beneficial extraordinary effects in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...