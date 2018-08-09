sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 9

9 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4918.238p. The highest price paid per share was 4950.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4878.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,777,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,456,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact:Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
414881 08:32:31
464881 08:32:31
1004881 08:32:31
234881 08:32:31
424878 08:50:50
1954878 08:50:50
374885 09:01:52
544885 09:01:52
604885 09:01:52
724885 09:01:52
34890 09:08:52
1004890 09:08:52
974890 09:08:52
904884 09:30:06
2394898 09:45:22
1264898 09:52:00
994898 09:52:00
844895 10:03:40
1494895 10:03:40
2264899 10:14:40
1954899 10:25:32
194895 10:37:05
2024895 10:37:05
1404890 10:49:15
824890 10:49:15
1944894 11:01:45
1644901 11:06:49
554901 11:06:49
174901 11:06:49
1764901 11:14:38
374901 11:14:38
234901 11:14:38
944891 11:27:44
984891 11:27:44
904892 11:36:51
134897 11:48:08
134897 11:48:08
64897 11:48:08
1184895 11:51:01
844895 11:51:01
1684896 11:53:15
404896 11:53:15
64896 11:53:20
74893 11:59:10
2294893 12:04:01
324894 12:06:00
154894 12:06:00
84894 12:06:00
904894 12:06:00
94895 12:12:31
2154895 12:12:31
604903 12:24:47
364903 12:24:47
1044903 12:24:47
1004903 12:24:47
1984902 12:33:45
2364906 12:41:38
444905 12:46:40
74905 12:46:40
54905 12:46:40
114905 12:46:40
1104905 12:46:40
904906 12:57:02
64906 12:58:33
2124906 12:58:33
104908 13:06:23
1004908 13:06:23
484908 13:06:23
584908 13:06:23
324911 13:11:56
2294912 13:14:49
154910 13:16:50
64910 13:16:50
54910 13:16:50
964910 13:16:50
424910 13:16:50
354910 13:16:50
774908 13:25:03
1184908 13:25:27
54911 13:29:53
2004911 13:29:53
304911 13:29:53
884913 13:38:20
1404913 13:38:20
904916 13:40:01
604915 13:40:37
1484915 13:40:37
904921 13:46:10
1944921 13:49:28
2234916 13:54:03
904921 14:02:56
2044921 14:05:36
904922 14:07:53
1774923 14:09:31
334923 14:09:31
1004920 14:12:57
1004920 14:12:57
194920 14:12:57
2124922 14:19:18
2024916 14:25:10
904913 14:31:35
2364913 14:34:43
34917 14:36:50
904921 14:38:53
1944920 14:41:02
114920 14:41:02
1204920 14:43:50
614920 14:43:50
54920 14:43:50
1004924 14:47:10
1604925 15:00:01
454925 15:00:01
2274925 15:00:01
1934925 15:00:01
1004925 15:04:55
1384925 15:04:55
34925 15:04:55
964925 15:04:55
1214925 15:04:55
484925 15:05:00
2114925 15:05:52
2164923 15:10:10
2104921 15:11:03
1004941 15:49:01
904941 15:49:01
964942 15:49:01
1404942 15:49:01
1574941 15:50:15
374941 15:50:15
174941 15:50:17
904942 15:52:19
1134942 15:53:02
1174942 15:53:02
2104946 15:56:12
114946 15:56:12
1104946 15:56:12
904946 15:56:12
1584948 15:57:53
214948 15:57:53
904950 15:58:38
2224950 15:59:22
2194948 15:59:40
1604944 16:01:14
334944 16:01:14
2064942 16:02:13
944940 16:02:41
424941 16:04:15
1624941 16:04:15
2094941 16:05:13
114941 16:05:13
1344941 16:07:34
584941 16:07:34
2014940 16:07:56
904941 16:09:21
774941 16:09:21
1514941 16:09:42
854939 16:10:50
584939 16:11:17
784939 16:11:17
904939 16:12:17
904939 16:12:17
1004943 16:13:21
1504943 16:13:21
1004941 16:14:00
904941 16:14:00
1884943 16:15:33
104943 16:15:33
1104940 16:16:11
94940 16:17:13
384940 16:17:13
1194940 16:17:13
1654942 16:18:22
194942 16:18:22

© 2018 PR Newswire