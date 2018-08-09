GECI INTERNATIONAL: Financial Figures Q1 2018-2019 GECI International

Strong revenue growth for first quarter of 2018-19, up +24%



First-quarter highlights

The GECI International Group ("the Group") is maintaining its strong growth, with revenues of €8m for the first quarter of 2018-19, up 24% year-on-year.

The Group is developing its operations significantly in the sector for autonomous vehicles and new mobility solutions, as well as digital transition consulting, with its cybersecurity activities starting up.

France is confirming its expansion, against a backdrop of strong growth in markets linked to the digitalization of industry and services. Internationally, the Group is moving forward with its development, with Brazil notably confirming its positive trends in a buoyant local environment.

Alongside this, the Group is extending its technological base in Israel with the integration of GECI Advanced Technologies, a new subsidiary close to Israeli startup ecosystems and their various high-potential technologies. While its first contribution to the Group's revenues is marginal, it is starting to prove its capacity to deploy innovative solutions serving French and international markets in the transport and cyberdefense sectors.

Change in revenues for each business

Business division 1st quarter

(April-June 2018) 1st quarter

(April-June 2017) Change

(%) €m % of rev €m % of rev IT & Telecoms 4.47 56% 3.47 54% +28.8% Engineering 2.60 32% 1.90 29% +36.8% Finance 0.97 12% 1.13 17% -14.2% Quarterly revenues 8.04 100% 6.50 100 % +23.7%

IT & Telecoms division: €4.47m, representing 56% of quarterly revenues

In France, this division is seeing strong sales growth. This development reflects sustained growth in High Performance Computing (HPC) offers, progress with the IT outsourcing business and the emergence of activities linked to the integration of digital ecosystems and cybersecurity. Supporting this development, new contracts have been signed with key accounts and startups.

In Brazil, sales show robust growth, benefiting from a positive environment, driven by the modernization of Brazil's telecommunications infrastructures and networks.

Engineering division: €2.60m, representing 32% of quarterly revenues

In France, this division, focused on autonomous vehicles and new mobility solutions, is ramping up and accelerating its commercial expansion with major contracting authorities. The strong growth in its business reflects the development of package-based services for strong value-added projects.

In South Africa, the Group's subsidiary is consolidating its positions covering specialist training programs for highly regulated industries.

In Israel, the first contribution by GECI Advanced Technologies (consolidated since January 1, 2018) generated €0.1m of growth for this division.

Finance division: €0.97m, representing 12% of quarterly revenues

The division is redeploying its offers on stronger value-added segments such as consulting or security for banking, finance and insurance firms. Its revenues are in line with expectations, taking into account the reduced level of technical services with low margins.

Change in revenues for each region

At June 30, 2018, the breakdown of the Group's consolidated revenues was as follows: 77% in France, 16% in Brazil, 5% in South Africa and 2% in Israel.

1st quarter

(April-June 2018) 1st quarter

(April-June 2017)

reported Change

(%) €m % of rev €m % of rev France 6.22 77% 5.1 78% +22% Brazil 1.27 16% 1.0 15% +27% South Africa 0.42 5% 0.4 7% +4% Israel 0.13 2% - - na Quarterly revenues 8.04 100% 6.5 100 % +23.7%

Outlook

In a rapidly expanding digital sector, the Group is forecasting double-digit revenue growth for FY 2018-19, enabling the Group to continue improving its profitability.

To ramp up its range of solutions and expand its commercial base, the Group is rolling out a strategy focused on innovative markets (Digitalization, Cybersecurity and New Mobility Solutions), establishing strategic partnerships for high-potential technologies and developing its international presence.

The Group aims to capitalize on technological breakthroughs in the engineering, telecoms and IT sectors to support major industrial firms, SMEs and startups, ensuring the success of their digital transformation and designing smart services and solutions.

Next dates

The General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018 from 10am, at Salons France-Amériques, 9-11 avenue Franklin Roosevelt, 75008 Paris, France.

GECI International - Smart Solutions for a Smart World

The GECI International Group, created in 1980, has established itself as a high-tech engineering specialist. Today, GECI International is targeting high-growth, strong value-added market segments, focused in particular on technology consulting, digital, smart products and services. With its world-renowned credibility for advisory services, its expertise and its ability to deploy the most qualified skills, GECI International is supporting businesses with their digital transition and their efforts to design and develop new smart services and solutions.

GECI International - French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €1,432,318.56

Registered office: 37-39 Rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France - Paris trade and companies register: 326 300 969

GECI International is listed on the regulated market Euronext Paris - Compartment C - and is part of the CAC Small and CAC Technology indices.

GECI International is eligible for the SRD long-only deferred settlement service.

ISIN (shares): FR0000079634 - GECP

ISIN (BSAR A warrants): FR0013266764 - GECBT

Contact GECI INTERNATIONAL

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00

relation.investisseurs@geci.net CALYPTUS

Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

geci@calyptus.net

