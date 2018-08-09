

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with mixed results. The markets fluctuated between small gains and losses throughout the session, as trade war concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.



The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's announcement of 25 percent tariff on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods.



The goods being targeted by China include large passenger cars and motorcycles as well as various fuels and fiber optical cables.



The announcement by China came after the U.S. finalized a list of approximately $16 billion worth of Chinese imports that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff.



The second tranche of tariffs, which are due to take effect on August 23rd, follows the first tranche of tariffs on approximately $34 billion of Chinese imports that went into effect on July 6th.



The European Central Bank said uncertainties related to global factors, notably the threat of protectionism remain prominent.



In the Economic Bulletin, released Thursday, the ECB said the risk of persistent heightened financial market volatility continues to warrant monitoring.



Nonetheless, the bank said risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook were broadly balanced.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.02 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.18 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.34 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.01 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.45 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.33 percent.



In Frankfurt, Reinsurance giant Hannover Re rallied 2.83 percent and sportswear firm Adidas soared 9.42 percent after confirming their full-year outlook.



TUI sank 2.53 percent. The travel and tourism company backed guidance after reporting a drop in third-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization.



Copper producer Aurubis lost 3.59 percent after its second-quarter profit came in below expectations.



Merck KGaA rose 0.20 percent after its adjusted core earnings fell 13.7 percent in the second quarter.



In London, Legal & General finished unchanged. The insurance, pension and investment group reported a 9 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit as market volatility weighed on the performance of its investment portfolio.



Randgold Resources climbed 1.82 percent after its Q2 net profit declined 38 percent on lower revenue.



Real estate services provider Savills tumbled 3.99 percent after reporting a drop in half-year profit.



Staffing firm Adecco dropped 2.01 percent in Zurich after its Q2 net profit fell to 170 million euros from 192 million euros last year.



Zurich Insurance gained 0.30 percent. The company reported a 19 percent increase in first-half profit, helped by lower expenses and improved underwriting in its property and casualty business.



China's inflation accelerated on higher food and non-food prices, but remained well within the government's target and producer price inflation slowed in July, giving space for monetary policy adjustment.



Consumer price inflation rose to 2.1 percent in July from 1.9 percent in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



A similar higher rate was last seen in March. The rate was forecast to rise marginally to 2.1 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended August 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 213,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 219,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 220,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of July. The Labor Department said its producer price index was unchanged in July after rising by 0.3 percent in June. Economists had expected producer prices to increase by 0.2 percent.



