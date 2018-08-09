Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 2nd, 2018 to August 8th, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 02.08.2018 206,730 55.0172 11,373,706 XPAR 02.08.2018 64,300 55.0319 3,538,551 CHIX 02.08.2018 37,120 55.0260 2,042,565 TRQX 02.08.2018 17,902 55.0389 985,306 BATE 03.08.2018 232,666 54.8476 12,761,172 XPAR 03.08.2018 18,300 54.7670 1,002,236 CHIX 03.08.2018 TRQX 03.08.2018 BATE 06.08.2018 121,253 54.8077 6,645,598 XPAR 06.08.2018 41,668 54.7819 2,282,652 CHIX 06.08.2018 27,972 54.7988 1,532,832 TRQX 06.08.2018 11,584 54.8273 635,119 BATE 07.08.2018 108,358 55.7939 6,045,715 XPAR 07.08.2018 39,734 55.7751 2,216,168 CHIX 07.08.2018 23,024 55.8200 1,285,200 TRQX 07.08.2018 12,258 55.8077 684,091 BATE 08.08.2018 173,557 55.7422 9,674,449 XPAR 08.08.2018 63,454 55.7720 3,538,956 CHIX 08.08.2018 35,113 55.8296 1,960,345 TRQX 08.08.2018 19,179 55.7901 1,069,998 BATE Total 474,677 55.7746 26,474,922

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

