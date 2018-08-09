RTB House wins Silver Stevie award for innovation

RTB House was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in The Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees category in The 15th Annual International Business Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received entries from 74 nations and territories.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

"RTB House is clearly focusing on marketing technologies of the future that are data and algorithm driven and represent the next wave in targeted customer marketing. Neural networks and deep learning architectures have become the new standard in making sense of consumer data and has helped leverage opportunities. Self-learning algorithms are increasingly becoming important to a wide range of industries and RTB House is clearly a market disruptor and innovator in that category. The technology they are working on has the potential to become the wave of the future as it relates to marketing and consumer outreach," said one of many Stevie Award jury statements about RTB House.

"At RTB House our main goal is to constantly bring our solutions to new levels. That is why we are pleased that we were recognized as one of the most innovative companies. We couldn't achieve it without our game-changing, 100 percent deep learning-based technology and satisfaction of our clients," said Daniel Surmacz, COO at RTB House.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on 20 October.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About RTB House

RTB House is a global company that provides state-of-the-art retargeting technology for top brands worldwide. With its proprietary ad buying engine, powered entirely by deep learning algorithms, RTB House helps advertisers multiply sales to reach their short, mid and long-term goals.

Founded in 2012, RTB House serves over 1200 clients in over 70 countries in EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions with main locations in New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, São Paulo, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Warsaw. The team consists of more than 300 professionals and growing.

Learn more at www.rtbhouse.com

Media contact:

Scott Samson

415-781-9005

scott@samsonpr.com