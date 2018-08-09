Electric Vehicle Mileage Share to Exceed 20% by 2030 But Urban Charging and Grid Challenges Loom Large

OYSTER BAY, New York, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While consumer adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) continues to disappoint with only 2% of all vehicles shipping in 2018 expected to be electric, city governments are increasingly becoming aware of their benefits in terms of sustainability, reduced environmental impact, and improved air quality. The widespread introduction of urban emission zones, initially aimed at banning older diesel vehicles, will culminate in zero emission zones and city centers restricted to EVs only, according to a new report by ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies.

"However, vehicle electrification adoption drivers will increasingly shift from consumer-ownership to shared urban mobility, initially ridesharing followed by driverless EV car sharing in the longer term. The state of California is preparing a bill which would mandate 20% of miles traveled via ride-hailing services to be in EVs by 2023, rising to 50% by 2026. At the same time, Uber's EV Champions program proactively pushes ridesharing electrification through education, support, and cash incentives for driver-partners," said Dominique Bonte, Vice President End Markets at ABI Research. "The combined effect of the proportionally higher uptake of EVs in car-sharing fleets and their much higher utilization rates will result in global electric mileage share to exceed 20% by 2030."

This shift to electric mobility services has important consequences for both charging station and grid infrastructure requirements. The business imperative of continuous operation and availability from both a profitability and customer experience perspective will drive the need for a granular network of both DC fast charging and future wireless public charging stations. With accelerating EV penetration, increasing stress on public grids will have to be mitigated by advanced demand-response and load balancing software solutions, EV charging management and Vehicle-to-Grid systems, widespread adoption of microgrids, and a more holistic, cross-vertical approach to energy management. Suppliers active in this space include Hevo Power, eMotorWerks, Greenlots, Nuvve, Jedlix, MOEV, and FleetCarma, recently acquired by Geotab. Ultimately, the transportation electrification revolution will require a fundamental redesign of the grid itself, tailored to accommodate distributed and decentralized modes of renewable energy consumption and generation in urban contexts.

Finally, smart cities transportation electrification will be multimodal, with EVs complemented by electric 2-wheel vehicles (bikes, scooters, and motorbikes), shuttles, boats, and future passenger carrying drones. Clearly, the dominance of car-based mobility is not sustainable. Uber's recent investment in and partnership with Lime on electric scooter sharing and Lyft's strategy to integrate bike and scooter sharing shows the urban mobility landscape is yet again being reshaped.

These findings are from ABI Research's Smart Cities and Transportation Electrification report. This report is part of the company's Smart Cities and Smart Spaces research service, which includes research, data, and Executive Foresights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

















Global







Deborah Petrara





Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558





Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com





pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg