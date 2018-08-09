sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,278 Euro		+0,003
+1,09 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.08.2018 | 18:55
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:9 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):151,881
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.15
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.8654

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,534,307 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,534,307 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
371725.2016:06:29London Stock Exchange
2692825.2016:06:29London Stock Exchange
668425.1516:06:13London Stock Exchange
295725.2016:06:13London Stock Exchange
315525.1514:30:18London Stock Exchange
939925.1514:30:16London Stock Exchange
89425.1514:30:14London Stock Exchange
319625.1014:20:00London Stock Exchange
329425.1013:19:01London Stock Exchange
22625.1013:19:01London Stock Exchange
295825.1012:48:17London Stock Exchange
316625.1012:24:47London Stock Exchange
201425.10 12:24:47London Stock Exchange
104025.1012:14:46London Stock Exchange
335425.1012:02:27London Stock Exchange
6025.1011:59:34London Stock Exchange
129025.0011:44:15London Stock Exchange
299425.0011:27:14London Stock Exchange
356225.0011:21:24London Stock Exchange
338225.0011:21:24London Stock Exchange
291925.0011:21:24London Stock Exchange
21424.8011:09:59London Stock Exchange
280224.8011:00:55London Stock Exchange
3824.8011:00:55London Stock Exchange
722424.8011:00:55London Stock Exchange
142824.6010:32:10London Stock Exchange
119624.5010:24:40London Stock Exchange
175624.5010:24:40London Stock Exchange
312124.5010:17:04London Stock Exchange
262524.4010:14:35London Stock Exchange
28424.4010:14:35London Stock Exchange
311624.5010:07:31London Stock Exchange
312224.5009:59:09London Stock Exchange
292924.5009:52:23London Stock Exchange
292624.5009:44:17London Stock Exchange
290524.5009:36:59London Stock Exchange
317524.5009:28:37London Stock Exchange
294424.5009:23:46London Stock Exchange
297924.5009:21:33London Stock Exchange
54124.4008:59:00London Stock Exchange
291824.4008:59:00London Stock Exchange
307724.5008:59:00London Stock Exchange
331424.5008:56:36London Stock Exchange
345924.3008:29:58London Stock Exchange
315424.3008:29:58London Stock Exchange
344524.2008:23:52London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire