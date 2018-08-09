Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 9 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 151,881 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.20 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.15 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.8654

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,534,307 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,534,307 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

9 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3717 25.20 16:06:29 London Stock Exchange 26928 25.20 16:06:29 London Stock Exchange 6684 25.15 16:06:13 London Stock Exchange 2957 25.20 16:06:13 London Stock Exchange 3155 25.15 14:30:18 London Stock Exchange 9399 25.15 14:30:16 London Stock Exchange 894 25.15 14:30:14 London Stock Exchange 3196 25.10 14:20:00 London Stock Exchange 3294 25.10 13:19:01 London Stock Exchange 226 25.10 13:19:01 London Stock Exchange 2958 25.10 12:48:17 London Stock Exchange 3166 25.10 12:24:47 London Stock Exchange 2014 25.10 12:24:47 London Stock Exchange 1040 25.10 12:14:46 London Stock Exchange 3354 25.10 12:02:27 London Stock Exchange 60 25.10 11:59:34 London Stock Exchange 1290 25.00 11:44:15 London Stock Exchange 2994 25.00 11:27:14 London Stock Exchange 3562 25.00 11:21:24 London Stock Exchange 3382 25.00 11:21:24 London Stock Exchange 2919 25.00 11:21:24 London Stock Exchange 214 24.80 11:09:59 London Stock Exchange 2802 24.80 11:00:55 London Stock Exchange 38 24.80 11:00:55 London Stock Exchange 7224 24.80 11:00:55 London Stock Exchange 1428 24.60 10:32:10 London Stock Exchange 1196 24.50 10:24:40 London Stock Exchange 1756 24.50 10:24:40 London Stock Exchange 3121 24.50 10:17:04 London Stock Exchange 2625 24.40 10:14:35 London Stock Exchange 284 24.40 10:14:35 London Stock Exchange 3116 24.50 10:07:31 London Stock Exchange 3122 24.50 09:59:09 London Stock Exchange 2929 24.50 09:52:23 London Stock Exchange 2926 24.50 09:44:17 London Stock Exchange 2905 24.50 09:36:59 London Stock Exchange 3175 24.50 09:28:37 London Stock Exchange 2944 24.50 09:23:46 London Stock Exchange 2979 24.50 09:21:33 London Stock Exchange 541 24.40 08:59:00 London Stock Exchange 2918 24.40 08:59:00 London Stock Exchange 3077 24.50 08:59:00 London Stock Exchange 3314 24.50 08:56:36 London Stock Exchange 3459 24.30 08:29:58 London Stock Exchange 3154 24.30 08:29:58 London Stock Exchange 3445 24.20 08:23:52 London Stock Exchange

