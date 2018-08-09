Marijuana News TodayIn what has been a recurring theme this summer, the marijuana news today shows another massive alcohol company getting in on the legal pot business. This time it's Heineken N.V. (OTCMKTS:HEINY, EPA:HEIA).The company, which is one of the largest alcohol producers in the world, has too been bitten by the green bug. It is now offering cannabis-infused beverages in California, where they are legal.Heineken is selling beers with cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD is the extract known for its therapeutic effects, while THC is known for its psychological stimulants. (".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...