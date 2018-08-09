Smart Basket ETF Crypto Platform Vectorspace AI Begins Trading on IDEX

VALLETA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Vectorspace AI (IDEX: VXV) a machine learning and financial informatics company providing alternative datasets and a 'feature engineering' platform will begin trading on decentralized exchanges, including IDEX.

Vectorspace AI is in dialogue with crypto exchanges on integrating the execution of Smart Basket ETFs. These are baskets of cryptocurrencies that have known and hidden relationships to global trends, topics, concepts, and headlines. The Vectorspace AI token is a utility token with a full circulatory system designed to enable Smart Basket ETFs to transact data with one another using the token in exchange for minimizing loss and boosting alpha. Subscription and curation services are also transacted using the token, VXV.

Vectorspace AI platform is powered by context-controlled Natural Language Processing (NLP) and facilitated by cryptocurrency transactions. A single trend represented by a concept, keyword, hashtag, URL or news story can represent a network of cryptocurrencies based on their relationship to one another and surrounding context or concepts. This relationship network of cryptocurrencies can represent a tradable token basket or closely related group of cryptocurrencies that have known and hidden symbiotic, parasitic, and sympathetic relationships. They may trade in a group and fluctuate together being impacted negatively or positively by outside events and sentiment.

Founded 2018 in San Francisco California and headquartered in Valleta, Malta, the team consists of scientific and technical founders with a well-known track record in Silicon Valley. Vectorspace AI maintains a deep understanding of the financial markets having developed algorithms for quantitative information arbitrage opportunities along with running public companies as well as advising hedge funds. Vectorspace AI holds a number of patents in the area of context-controlled Natural Language Processing (NLP) in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory along with academics that have contributed to leading Google's AI efforts. The platform has been registered by 300 enterprise customers that include Machine Learning (ML) companies, hedge funds, trading desks, asset management companies, technology partners and data vendors. All customers consume Vectorspace AI's alternative dataset building and 'feature engineering' platform which provides on-demand datasets and features for NLP, ML and AI operations.

