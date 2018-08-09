

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon is looking to hire more than 200 people for 'virtual positions', that will allow them to work from the comfort of their home.



Amazon Jobs site reveals 237 'virtual' or 'work-from-home' positions, with most of them being full time and available across the U.S. and in other sites including the U.K., Germany and Costa Rica.



The company plans to hire employees who have prior experience in the fields of customer service, software development, human resources, IT and sales.



Workers will receive the standard employee benefits package. They would be entitled to medical, dental, prescription drug and vision coverage as well as a 401(k) plan including company match, paid time off and holiday overtime pay.



