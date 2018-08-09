Technavio analysts forecast the global architectural engineering and construction (AEC) solutions market to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005652/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global architectural engineering and construction solutions market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing popularity of cloud-based AEC solutions is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global architectural engineering and construction solutions market 2018-2022. The demand for cloud-based AEC solutions is growing, as the cloud-based AEC solutions enable centralized access to AEC-based project data irrespective of location. The AEC solutions software has many benefits associated with it such as low maintenance, cost, flexibility, and scalability of the storage. In addition, cloud-based AEC solutions get automatically upgraded, which will be beneficial for the construction industry. The cloud-based AEC software also enables contractors, architects, engineers, and sub-contractors to make alterations in the design stage, which helps to optimize time, money and resources. Thus, it is expected that the adoption of cloud-based AEC will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global architectural engineering and construction solutions market is the increasing requirement for large-scale project management:

Global architectural engineering and construction solutions market: Increasing requirement for large-scale project management

Currently, organizations are focusing on cultivating and managing the resources necessary for efficient product outputs, which increases the requirements of efficient solutions for large-scale construction project management. The primary purpose of AEC solutions is to automate processes to ensure maximum inputs by managing resources and maintaining a regular follow-up. Some of the benefits associated with employing AEC solutions in large-scale project management are process management, projecting profitability, and automation. Thus, with such benefits, it is expected that the global market will have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Advantages such as increasing investment in intelligent processing along with reduction in design time are some of the major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market, which will further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Global architectural engineering and construction solutions market: Segmentation analysis

The global architectural engineering and construction solutions market research report provide market segmentation by product (software and services), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 43% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005652/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com