Technavio analysts forecast the global digitally printed wallpaper market to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of eco-friendly raw materials is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global digitally printed wallpaper market 2018-2022. Vinyl-coated wallpapers and wall coverings that use toxic glues and other harmful chemicals have been linked to several health problems and environmental pollution. Hence, manufacturers are looking at eco-friendly raw materials. One such approach includes clay coatings that increase the durability of recycled and sustainability harvested raw materials and water-based inks. For instance, Makelike, a US-based graphic design studio, specializes in creating digitally printed wallpapers made with water-based inks on recyclable paper.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global digitally printed wallpaper market is the benefits of using wallpaper over interior paint:

Global digitally printed wallpaper market: Benefits of using wallpaper over interior paint

Digitally printed wallpapers add to the aesthetic appeal of the wall and are more economical compared to interior paint despite the high initial investment involved. Advances in material technologies have made all covering materials such as vinyl more durable. The vinyl wallpapers can last five times longer than interior paint under normal use conditions. Furthermore, digitally printed wallpapers manufactured using paper or non-woven materials are environment-friendly. The use of natural ingredients and the simple technology that is put together effectively is relatively safer for the environment as compared to interior paint.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on furniture and home furnishing, "The adhesive used to stick wallpaper to the walls are manufactured using substances that are not harmful to the walls or the environment, which improves the breathability of indoor spaces, enhances the indoor quality, and keeps the walls fresh for years. Thus, these advantages will encourage consumers to increasingly shift toward digitally printed wallpapers from interior paint, which will drive growth in the market."

Global digitally printed wallpaper market: Segmentation analysis

The global digitally printed wallpaper market research report provides market segmentation by technology (electrophotography and inkjet), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major technologies, the electrophotography segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 52% of the market. The electrophotography segment occupied the largest share as it combines electrostatic printing with photography and is a dry photocopying technique, which minimizes the risk of smudging and significantly reduces the printing time.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 60% share. The growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing number of construction projects and a significant number of local vendors providing low-cost products.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

