The global home draft beer dispensers market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the cost benefits associated with the purchase of draught beer in keg format. Draught beer, also known as draft beer, is usually procured in keg format as it is cheaper than other contemporary formats of traditional beer such as cans or bottles. Purchasing draft beer in keg format not only allows customers to reduce the cost incurred by almost 50% annually but also helps boost the growth of the global market.

This market research report on the global home draft beer dispensers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances as one of the key emerging trends in the global home draft beer dispensers market:

Global home draft beer dispensers market: increase in demand for energy-efficient home and kitchen appliances

The need for environmental stewardship and energy savings has increased consumers' interest in energy-efficient products. In addition, the use of such energy-efficient appliances also reduces their annual household energy costs. The increasing preference for energy-efficient appliances has led the vendors to launch energy-efficient kegerators, which are witnessing growing demand from consumers.

Moreover, the growing globalization and expansion of business by vendors has intensified the competition. Currently, there are several vendors in the market developing energy-efficient kegerators that consume less power than conventional beverage dispensers. This trend of energy-efficient home draft beer dispensers will propel the global home draft beer dispensers market during the forecast period.

"The user-friendly operation of these dispensing systems is a major factor that attracts customers. These dispensers can easily be accommodated in a small area. They can be carried along on outdoor vacations or trips and can be kept at temperatures preferred by the consumer. Thus, the global home draft beer dispensers market will have a positive outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service.

Global home draft beer dispensers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global home draft beer dispensers market by product (single-tap and multiple-tap) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 41%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to see the highest incremental growth followed by the Americas.

