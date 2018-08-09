Innodata Inc.: Innodata Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / INNODATA INC. (NASDAQ: INOD) today reported results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Total revenue was $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, a 1% sequential increase from $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. Total revenue was $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2018, or $(0.02) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2018, or $(0.01) per diluted share. The results for the second quarter of 2018 include a $675,000 non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the DDS segment. Net loss in the second quarter of 2017 was $0.2 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share.

For the first six months of 2018, total revenue was $28.4 million, a decline of 6% from $30.3 million in the first six months of 2017. Net loss was $0.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the first six months of 2018. The results for the first six months of 2018 include the $675,000 non-cash goodwill impairment charge referred to above. Net loss was $1.9 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, during the first six months of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents were $11.7 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $11.4 million at December 31, 2017.

The tables that accompany this release set out results by segment.

Jack Abuhoff, Chairman and CEO, said, "Total revenue in the second quarter of 2018 exceeded the high end of our guidance by $0.8 million.

"DDS revenue in the second quarter increased by $350,000 from $10.5 million in first quarter of 2018, reflecting increased volumes from existing customers and revenue from new projects that commenced in early 2018. DDS also continued to benefit from cost reductions undertaken in late 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $1.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.5 million from the first quarter of 2018.

"Revenue in our Synodex segment was $1.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 3% from the first quarter. The segment remained profitable in the quarter and achieved Adjusted EBITDA of 13% of revenue. We added two new customers late in the second quarter, and expect to see the benefit from these new engagements beginning in the third quarter. We believe Synodex will continue to post sequential quarterly increases in revenue in the second half of 2018."

Abuhoff continued, "Revenue in our Agility segment declined by $231,000 in the second quarter of 2018 from $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. First quarter revenue in 2018 included $222,000 of one-time additional revenue from a reseller and $92,000 of seasonal revenue from our annual Bulldog awards program. Agility is recruiting actively to expand its sales and customer acquisition capacity and to increase its market presence. We expect that Agility will post sequential quarterly increases in revenue in the second half of 2018."

Abuhoff concluded, "We anticipate third quarter revenue to be in the range of $13.7 - $14.1 million, consisting of DDS revenue in the range of $10.2 - $10.4 million, Synodex revenue in the range of $1.0 million - $1.1 million, and Agility revenue in the range of $2.5 - $2.6 million."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Innodata Inc. and subsidiaries in accordance with GAAP before income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, loss attributable to non-controlling interests and interest income (expense). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to our management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. In particular, it facilitates comparisons of the core operating performance of our company from period to period on a consistent basis and helps us identify underlying trends in our business. We believe it provides useful information about our operating results, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision making. We use this measure to establish operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments, and such payments reflect a reduction in cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs or for our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the potential dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense related to our workforce, interest income (expense) and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, and these items may represent a reduction or increase in cash available to us;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; and

Other companies, including companies in our own industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income (loss) and our other GAAP results.

A reconciliation from net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) is a global services and technology company focused on data transformation, enrichment, and management. Through our data refinery platform and related products and services, we enable the world's preeminent media, publishing and information services companies, as well as data-driven enterprises, to improve operational efficiency, drive growth, and bring new data-enabled products to market. Innodata Labs, our technology incubator, focuses on applied machine learning and emerging artificial intelligence. Our culture of innovation, quality, and service is present in everything we do.

Our venture companies include Synodex, a leader in medical record data transformation, and Agility PR Solutions, a provider of SaaS software and solutions for PR and communications professionals.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "project," "head start," "believe," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "indicate," "point to," "forecast," "likely," "goals," "optimistic," "foster," "estimate," "plan" and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, that contracts may be terminated by clients; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; the primarily at-will nature of contracts with our Digital Data Solutions clients and the ability of these clients to reduce, delay or cancel projects; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment revenue concentration in a limited number of clients; continuing Digital Data Solutions segment reliance on project-based work; inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint venture and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; changes in our business or growth strategy; depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the ability and willingness of our clients and prospective clients to execute business plans which give rise to requirements for our services; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new or growing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur. We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 14,270 $ 15,300 $ 28,390 $ 30,253 Operating costs and expenses: Direct operating costs 9,929 11,399 19,823 23,122 Selling and administrative expenses 3,667 4,043 7,583 8,668 Goodwill impairment 675 - 675 - Interest expense (income), net 10 1 14 (11) Totals 14,281 15,443 28,095 31,779 Income (loss) before income taxes (11) (143) 295 (1,526) Provision for income taxes 451 94 1,033 539 Net loss (462) (237) (738) (2,065) Loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (4) 71 4 169 Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (466) $ (166) $ (734) $ (1,896) Loss per share attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries: Basic and Diluted $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.03) $ (0.07) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 25,877 25,877 25,877 25,753 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (462) $ (237) $ (738) $ (2,065) Pension liability adjustment, net of taxes (58) (61) (117) (123) Change in fair values of derivatives, net of taxes (61) (175) (592) 136 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of taxes (337) 274 (365) 298 Other Comprehensive income (loss) (456) 38 (1,074) 311 Total Comprehensive loss (918) (199) (1,812) (1,754) Comprehensive loss (income) attributed to non-controlling interest (4) 71 4 169 Comprehensive loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (922) $ (128) $ (1,808) $ (1,585)

Supplemental Financial Data: Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,645 $ 956 $ 2,979 $ 792

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,706 $ 11,407 Accounts receivable, net 8,574 10,291 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,731 3,630 Total current assets 25,011 25,328 Property and equipment, net 7,052 7,189 Other assets 3,014 3,159 Deferred income taxes 1,464 1,757 Intangibles, net 6,943 7,606 Goodwill 2,108 2,832 Total assets $ 45,592 $ 47,871 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,777 $ 6,829 Accrued salaries, wages and related benefits 4,897 5,539 Income and other taxes 3,487 1,098 Current portion of long term obligations 1,354 2,133 Total current liabilities 15,515 15,599 Deferred income taxes 536 614 Long term obligations 3,901 4,477 Non-controlling interests (3,942) (3,938) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 29,582 31,119 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 45,592 $ 47,871

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following tables set out results by segment and reflect that commencing in the first quarter of 2018 docGenix results are included in our DDS segment and are no longer included in our Synodex segment (formerly our IADS segment).

The results below for the three months ended June 30, 2017 are presented on a pro-forma basis as if for the second quarter of 2017 the DDS segment had included docGenix and the Synodex segment had solely included the results of Synodex. The results below are as reported in the second quarter of 2017, with docGenix included in the Synodex segment (formerly named IADS segment) and excluded from the DDS segment. Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (466)

$ (166) $ (166) Depreciation and amortization 840 909 909 Goodwill impairment 675 - - Stock-based compensation 131 189 189 Provision for income taxes 451 94 94 Interest expense, net 10 1 1 Non-controlling interests 4 (71) (71) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,645 $ 956 $ 956 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net (income) loss attributable to DDS segment $ (60) $ 511 $ 444 Depreciation and amortization 461 572 572 Goodwill impairment 675 - - Stock-based compensation 129 189 189 Provision for income taxes 463

104 104 Interest expense (income), net 7 (2) (2) Non-controlling interests (4) (4) (71) Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment $ 1,671 $ 1,370 $ 1,236 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net (income) loss attributable to Synodex segment $ 119 $ (146) $ (79) Stock-based compensation - - - Non-controlling interests 8 (67) - Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment $ 127 $ (213) $ (79) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to Agility Segment $ (525) $ (531) $ (531) Depreciation and amortization 379 337 337 Stock-based compensation 2 - - Benefit from income taxes (12) (10) (10) Interest expense, net 3 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment $ (153) $ (201) $ (201)

The results below for the six months ended June 30, 2017 are presented on a pro-forma basis as if for the period ended June 30, 2017 the DDS segment had included docGenix and the Synodex segment had solely included the results of Synodex. The results below are as reported in the six months ended June 30, 2017, with docGenix included in the Synodex segment (formerly named IADS segment) and excluded from the DDS segment. Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to Innodata Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (734) $ (1,896) $ (1,896) Depreciation and amortization 1,724 1,852 1,852 Goodwill impairment 675 - - Stock-based compensation 271 477 477 Provision for income taxes 1,033 539 539 Interest expense (income), net 14 (11) (11) Non-controlling interests (4) (169) (169) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,979 $ 792 $ 792 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net (income) loss attributable to DDS segment $ (59) $ (657) $ (722) Depreciation and amortization 963 1,186 1,186 Goodwill impairment 675 - - Stock-based compensation 267 475 475 Provision for income taxes 1,057 551 551 Interest expense (income), net 8 (14) (14) Non-controlling interests (9) (10) (169) Adjusted EBITDA - DDS Segment $ 2,902 $ 1,531 $ 1,307 Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net (income) loss attributable to Synodex segment $ 129 $ (558) $ (493) Stock-based compensation - 2 2 Non-controlling interests 5 (159) - Adjusted EBITDA - Synodex Segment $ 134 $ (715) $ (491) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment: June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to Agility Segment $ (804) $ (681) $ (681) Depreciation and amortization 761 666 666 Stock-based compensation 4 - - Benefit from income taxes (24) (12) (12) Interest expense, net 6 3 3 Adjusted EBITDA - Agility Segment $ (57) $ (24) $ (24)

INNODATA INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Revenue (by segment)

The results below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 are presented on a pro-forma basis as if for the quarter and period ended June 30, 2017 the DDS segment had included docGenix and the Synodex segment had solely included the results of Synodex. The results below are as reported in the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, with docGenix included in the Synodex segment (formerly named IADS segment) and excluded from the DDS segment. Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Revenue (by segment) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 DDS $ 10,826 $ 12,140 $ 11,800 Synodex 1,013 871 1,211 Agility 2,431 2,289 2,289 Total Revenue $ 14,270 $ 15,300 $ 15,300

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Revenue (by segment) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 DDS $ 21,303 $ 23,773 $ 23,155 Synodex 1,995 1,595 2,213 Agility 5,092 4,885 4,885 Total Revenue $ 28,390 $ 30,253 $ 30,253

