Social Life Network, Inc.: Social Life Network to Present at the 2018 Southern California Investor Conference

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced that it will be presenting at the 2018 Southern California Investor Conference on Thursday, August 23, 2018 at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, California.

Mr. Ken Tapp, Chief Executive Officer of Social Life Network, will deliver a corporate presentation and discuss its cloud-based social media and social network technology platform that is used in over 120 countries, by over a million monthly users as well as discuss recent business highlights.

The Southern California Investor Conference will celebrate a special 21-year anniversary with the 2018 event. Over the years, the Southern California Investor Conference has become the region's premier investor conference showcasing the unique investment opportunities from California and the nation.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is an American for-profit corporation and an online social media and social networking service, based in Denver Colorado. The company launched their first social networking platform in the emerging cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, and has since launched an e-commerce social networking version of its platform to target the residential real estate industry and multiple sports verticals including Hunting, Fishing, Tennis, Soccer, Cycling and Golf. https://www.social-life-network.com/.

