The global personal lubricants market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is high product visibility. Information about sexual wellness products, like any other product, is easily available on the internet in the form of articles and blogs. While the use of sexual wellness products was unheard of earlier, the internet has made it a topic of discussion and help create awareness about the same. The growing prevalence of sex education, majorly in developed countries, is another major factor driving product demand as it is creating awareness about the products.

This market research report on the global personal lubricants market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the demand for organic products as one of the key emerging trends in the global personal lubricants market:

Global personal lubricants market: Demand for organic products

The side effects of lubricants have encouraged the growth of the organic lubricants market. Organic products are always favored over chemical-based products as they have far lesser side effects if any. Since lubricants are used in the sensitive areas of skin, users prefer a product that has no synthetic chemicals.

"In personal lubricants, water-based lubricants promise superior experience and the absence of chemicals, parabens, or skin irritating artificial fragrances and dyes. They also help maintain the pH level in the vagina. For instance, Good Clean Love is an organic lubricant made up of organic ingredients and is free from petrochemicals, glycerin, and parabens," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on health and wellness.

Global personal lubricants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global personal lubricants market by end-user (water-based lubricants, silicone-based lubricants, and oil-based lubricants) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 35%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

