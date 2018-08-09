Comedian Eddie Griffin Releases Comedy Special "Undeniable" Internationally

Comedy special is now available worldwide via Vimeo On Demand

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and comedy legend, Eddie Griffin, has launched an international release of his acclaimed special, "Eddie Griffin: Undeniable," exclusively on Vimeo On Demand.

The hilarious 70-minute stand-up comedy special reflects on Griffin's long-standing career incorporating hysterical one-liners and popular impersonations, all while paying tribute to close friends and late comedians Charlie Murphy, Bernie Mac, Dick Gregory and Richard Pryor. Viewers can expect to learn about Griffin's life experiences and relationships through a series of humorous anecdotes, as he celebrates 30 years of his stand-up comedy career. "Undeniable" is available to rent for $4.99, and $14.99 for purchase, featuring five never-before-seen bonus clips.

"The international launch of 'Undeniable' is special because now fans all across the globe can laugh along to some of the funniest jokes in history," said Eddie Griffin. "Before, my special was available only to Showtime subscribers, and now, I'm sharing it with the world. Enjoy!"

Rent or purchase "Undeniable" here, vimeo.com/ondemand/undeniable.

Griffin currently headlines a stand-up comedy residency titled, "The Eddie Griffin Experience," inside The Sayers Club at SLS Las Vegas . The comedy show runs weekly, Monday through Wednesday, at 8 p.m. In addition to Griffin's residency at SLS Las Vegas, the Eddie Griffin: Undeniable Tour is trekking across the United States, while the comedian also tours in his fifth year of "The Comedy Get Down" with comedians George Lopez, Cedric 'The Entertainer' and D.L. Hughley.

ABOUT EDDIE GRIFFIN

Griffin's career as an actor and comedian spans the stage and the screen with more than 50 movie and television credits to his name, including starring roles in the feature films "Undercover Brother" and "John Q," as well as his own television series currently in syndication, "Malcolm & Eddie." Currently, Griffin headlines a comedic residency at The Sayers Club inside SLS Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. He makes a special guest star appearance in, "A Star is Born," to be released fall 2018 and stars opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Griffin has also been named one of the "100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time" by Comedy Central. More information is available at eddiegriffin.com. Stay connected and become a part of 'Team Griffin' on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

