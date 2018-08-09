The "Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market by Diameter, Application, Grade, and Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at $1,769 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $4,065 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018 to 2024. In terms of volume, this market accounted for 2,669 thousand tons in 2017, and is anticipated to reach 5,435 tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2024.

The Balkans TMT steel bar market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as infrastructural development in the Balkans and advantages offered by TMT bars over torsional bars. Furthermore, support and cooperation from the EU for the development of the coal and steel industries in the Balkans supplement the growth of the market.

However, technical constraints associated with higher grade TMT bars are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in investment by countries such as China in Balkan heavy industry is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as ArcelorMittal Zenica, Balkan Steel Engineering Ltd., Essar Steel, HBIS Group, HUS Ltd., Metalopromet d. o. o. Kula, MMD, SIDERAL S.H.P.K., SIJ Group, and TATA Steel.

The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Eurometal Bulgaria Ltd., Ovako Bulgaria, and Metalfer Group.

Key Findings

The Fe 415 grade TMT steel bars accounted for the largest revenue in the Balkans TMT steel bar market in 2017.

Commercial application is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By volume, Albania accounted for nearly one-sixth share of the Balkans TMT steel bar market in 2017.

Kosovo is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market, by Diameter

Chapter 5: Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market, by Grade

Chapter 7: Balkans TMT Steel Bar Market, by Country

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

