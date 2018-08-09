Virgin Group Founder, Sir Richard Branson and Jamaican Prime Minister Announce $1bn+ Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator

KINGSTON, Jamaica, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

26 countries and 40+ private sector partners create coalition to fast track climate action across the Caribbean

A ground-breaking partnership to support the Caribbean's ambition to become the world's first 'climate-smart zone' launched today. 8 Times Olympic Gold Medal Winner Usain Bolt was in attendance to help fire the starting pistol for the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator, which will be led by the Caribbean leaders to create the world's first climate-smart zone.

The Accelerator has created an unprecedented coalition including 26countries and over 40 private and public sector partners which will implement climate solutions for resilience, renewable energy, development of sustainable cities, oceans and transportation. This climate-smart zone will not only protect the region but create jobs and a new economy in climate-smart infrastructure.

Speaking at the event today Sir Richard Branson said: "Our goal is ambitious and bold: we are creating the world's first climate-smart zone. We have a vision of a Caribbean which is greener, stronger and more resilient than ever before - built on innovation, powered by clean, sustainable energy and accelerated by public and private investment."

