The global electronics manufacturing services market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is an increase in the outsourcing by OEMs. EMS providers have been greatly benefited by the increase in the outsourcing by OEMs. With the rapid technological advances, the diversified portfolios, and the increasing price pressure in the market, OEMs are forced to focus on core competencies. Hence, they started outsourcing their manufacturing and assembling requirements to EMS providers. This will help them achieve cost-effectiveness, access latest design and engineering capabilities, and reduce the time to market.

This market research report on the global electronics manufacturing services 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the industrial automation as one of the key emerging trends in the global electronics manufacturing services market:

Global electronics manufacturing services market: Industrial automation

Industrial automation includes the use of control systems, such as computers and robots, and IT to handle various processes, which reduces the dependence on human labor. Industrial automation, also known as industry 4.0, which is an emerging trend in EMS. Industrial automation provides various benefits such as increased productivity, high flexibility, improved accuracy, and high quality.

"When there is high demand, companies need to increase their working hours by paying additional compensation to their employees. With automation in place, companies can easily manipulate their working hours depending on the demand, which leads to improved scalability and flexibility. Moreover, in case of the launch of new technology, the companies by implementing automation will only need to program machines in accordance with the latest technology, which reduces the training and development costs," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global electronics manufacturing services market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electronics manufacturing services market by end-user (computing and consumer appliances, telecommunication, healthcare, and industrial), by service (design and engineering, manufacturing, and aftermarket), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of around 43%, followed by the Americas and the EMEA respectively. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

