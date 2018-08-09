Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the drug pipeline for scar therapeutics. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat scars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005710/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for scar therapeutics, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Scars: Market overview

Scars are the changes in the physical architecture of the skin. A scar occurs on the skin due to the damage in the layer of the skin, the dermis. Scars can also occur due to the healing process of skin tissues, and severity of a scar depends upon the nature of the wound. The symptoms of scars include an itchy patch of skin, a lumpy or ridged area of skin that is usually raised, and formation of excessive scar tissues in the region of injury. There are different types of scars which includes keloid scars, hypertrophic scars, contracture scars, and acne scars.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "In dermatology, a scar is the area of tissue that replaces the normal skin after an injury. The skin is in direct contact with the environment, and there are high chances of developing sensations and irritations. However, the appearances of scars differ from person to person, depending upon the skin type, the location affected, and the type of injury."

Scar therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the scar therapeutics market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intradermal, topical, intradermal and topical, intramuscular, oral, parenteral, subcutaneous, and subcutaneous and intradermal), therapeutic modality (RNA, small molecule, peptide, protein, and stem cell), targets (CTGF, beta-catenin, IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, and TNF alpha, lysyl oxidase (LOX), muscles, nrf2, TGF- ß, and TGF- ß1 and COX-2), MoA (CTGF inhibitor, beta-catenin modulator, IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, and TNF alpha inhibitor, LOX inhibitor, blocking muscle contraction, Nrf2 activator, TGF- inhibitor, and TGF- ß1 and COX-2 gene expression inhibitor), geographical segmentation (UK, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Canada, and US) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on the therapeutic modality, around 27% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of the scars are RNA. RNA is a polymeric molecule essential in various biological roles such as the coding, decoding, regulation, and expression of genes.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005710/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com