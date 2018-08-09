The global supplementary cementitious materials market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in building and construction activities. The growth of the construction industry is expected to increase the demand for supplementary cementitious materials such as fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fume because of their rapid use to reduce permeability, increase the strength of the concrete, and enhance cost-effectiveness.

This market research report on the global supplementary cementitious materials market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the environment-friendly cement technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global supplementary cementitious materials market:

Global supplementary cementitious materials market: Environment-friendly cement technology

As the global economy has been increasing continuously, particularly in the construction industry, a major impetus for infrastructure development has led to the launch of developmental initiatives by the governments of various countries. The need for sustainable infrastructure development is one of the key challenges for the construction industry.

"The rising demand for bricks and cement in the construction projects suggests the need of eco-friendly and low-cost variants of construction materials to ensure economic interests do not undermine environmental concerns. The use of various environment-friendly cement technologies has been initiated globally," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Global supplementary cementitious materials market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global supplementary cementitious materials market by type (fly ash, ferrous slag, and silica fumes) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The fly ash segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 51% of the market. This is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with approximately 48% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region will project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

